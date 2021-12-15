Arion 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $29,264.11 and approximately $10.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.95 or 0.07932212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00076440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,280.77 or 1.00046539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00052602 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,151,585 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

