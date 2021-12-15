PlayDapp Market Capitalization Tops $316.55 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. PlayDapp has a market cap of $316.55 million and approximately $99.42 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00037737 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.00200764 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp (PLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

