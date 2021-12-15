GXChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $43.98 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 14th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $90.66 million and $43.98 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded 45.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002853 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,818,674 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

