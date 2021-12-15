Litecoin Plus Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 14th. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $92,719.69 and approximately $57.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,650.70 or 0.99008592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00044833 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00032965 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.19 or 0.00792042 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

