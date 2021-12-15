ROOBEE Price Tops $0.0046 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 14th. ROOBEE has a market cap of $11.84 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00012173 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.00181125 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001125 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 130.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

