Smartshare Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 14th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $357,143.98 and approximately $9,994.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00077785 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00011943 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002454 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.