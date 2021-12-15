Kobocoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $618,124.97 (KOBO)

Kobocoin (CURRENCY:KOBO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Kobocoin has a total market cap of $618,124.97 and approximately $16.00 worth of Kobocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kobocoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Kobocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,650.70 or 0.99008592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00044833 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.39 or 0.00270923 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.55 or 0.00383468 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.54 or 0.00132029 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008188 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Kobocoin Profile

Kobocoin (KOBO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX15 hashing algorithm. Kobocoin’s total supply is 24,700,248 coins. The official website for Kobocoin is kobocoin.com . The Reddit community for Kobocoin is /r/Kobocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kobocoin’s official Twitter account is @kobocoindev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobocoin is a digital currency and payment system similar to Bitcoin, with an African heritage. All nodes verify transactions in a public distributed ledger calledthe blockchain. The ledger uses its own unit of account, also called KoboCoin(s). KOBO can be sent to anyone in the world for small fees and almost instantly and can also be used for Micropayments. “

Buying and Selling Kobocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kobocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kobocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kobocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

