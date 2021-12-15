indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) President Sells $3,570,181.60 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) President Ichiro Aoki sold 291,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $3,570,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ichiro Aoki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Ichiro Aoki sold 306,870 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $3,654,821.70.

NASDAQ INDI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.32. 3,406,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,771. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.16.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

