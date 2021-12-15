Amar K. Goel Sells 24,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $883,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PUBM traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.58. 1,012,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,055. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 40.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. Analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,465,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in PubMatic by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 149,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

