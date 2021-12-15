John E. Herzog Sells 25,000 Shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Stock

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ OLB traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. 228,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,843. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.85. The OLB Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLB. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About The OLB Group

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

