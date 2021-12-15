Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Director Acquires $30,112.50 in Stock

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Director Jay Pepose acquired 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OCUP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,642. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCUP. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

