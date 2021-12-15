Fyooz Hits One Day Volume of $135,454.00 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $445,435.13 and approximately $135,454.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fyooz has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar. One Fyooz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00037926 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00197882 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

