Head-To-Head Survey: Riverview Financial (RIVE) & Its Peers

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ: RIVE) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Riverview Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Riverview Financial alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Riverview Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Riverview Financial Competitors 1578 7416 6689 357 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 9.66%. Given Riverview Financial’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riverview Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Riverview Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Riverview Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Financial 21.88% 12.48% 0.98% Riverview Financial Competitors 27.45% 11.89% 1.20%

Risk & Volatility

Riverview Financial has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Financial’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Riverview Financial and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Financial $54.82 million -$21.21 million 11.54 Riverview Financial Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.05

Riverview Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Financial. Riverview Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Riverview Financial rivals beat Riverview Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services through its subsidiary, Riverview Bank, engages in the provision of loan, deposit, and a range of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The company services include personal, business and online banking. It also provides loans, which include residential mortgage, home equity, auto, personal and commercial loans. Riverview Financial was founded on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.