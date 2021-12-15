Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Post $1.97 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the lowest is $1.84. Pool reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $15.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $15.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $16.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.01 to $17.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share.

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $558.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,543. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $522.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.85. Pool has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $582.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

