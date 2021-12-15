Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flora Growth Corp. is an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands. Flora Growth Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLGC. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Flora Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Flora Growth from $6.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. 686,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Flora Growth has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flora Growth will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Flora Growth in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in Flora Growth in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flora Growth in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flora Growth in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flora Growth in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

