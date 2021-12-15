Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gemini Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

Shares of GMTX traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 82,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 12.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.40. Gemini Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

