Share Buyback Program Announced by SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Board of Directors

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEIC stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.82. The stock had a trading volume of 646,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,843. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

