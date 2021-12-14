$34.24 Million in Sales Expected for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will announce $34.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.48 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $136.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $140.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $141.10 million, with estimates ranging from $140.01 million to $142.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. 58,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,571. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.08. Carter Bankshares has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield bought 6,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $90,250.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,913 shares of company stock valued at $101,341. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

