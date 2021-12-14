$825.45 Million in Sales Expected for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to report $825.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $817.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $833.30 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported sales of $553.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of CLMT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.15. 186,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,203. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.57. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after buying an additional 533,994 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 59,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $320,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

