$275.78 Million in Sales Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Dec 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will announce $275.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $275.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.40 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $220.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock traded down $10.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,897. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $485.51 and its 200-day moving average is $444.29.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

