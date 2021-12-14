$107.51 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will post sales of $107.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.00 million and the lowest is $104.15 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $110.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year sales of $452.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $449.55 million to $456.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $470.66 million, with estimates ranging from $463.78 million to $480.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

LOCO traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $489.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 137.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 16.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

