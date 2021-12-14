Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Issues Earnings Results

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.18 by -0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BLZE traded down 0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 20.57. 281,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,486. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of 18.23 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLZE. William Blair began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Backblaze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 28.25.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

