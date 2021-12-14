The Transfer Token (TTT) Achieves Market Cap of $601.18 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for $5.74 or 0.00011955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $601.18 million and approximately $501,541.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00077302 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002459 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,399 coins. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

