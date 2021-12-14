Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.20 Million

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Analysts expect Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) to post sales of $77.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $78.30 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year sales of $370.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $369.00 million to $371.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $422.20 million, with estimates ranging from $420.80 million to $423.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vita Coco.

COCO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

In other Vita Coco news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Liran purchased 49,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $512,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 84,000 shares of company stock worth $872,052 in the last three months. 7.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vita Coco stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.34. 416,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,968. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

About Vita Coco

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vita Coco (COCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.