Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.20 Million

Analysts expect Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) to post sales of $77.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $78.30 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year sales of $370.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $369.00 million to $371.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $422.20 million, with estimates ranging from $420.80 million to $423.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vita Coco.

COCO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

In other Vita Coco news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ira Liran purchased 49,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $512,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 84,000 shares of company stock worth $872,052 in the last three months. 7.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vita Coco stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.34. 416,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,968. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

