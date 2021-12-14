$197.97 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will report $197.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.10 million and the lowest is $196.47 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $168.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $690.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $689.28 million to $693.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $814.36 million, with estimates ranging from $791.20 million to $836.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.

In other news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $1,326,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total value of $231,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,845 shares of company stock valued at $14,067,455. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNDM traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.66. 665,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.