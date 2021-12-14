Analysts Expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to post $5.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $3.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $13.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $24.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.57 million, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $77.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCYC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $277,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,680 shares of company stock valued at $550,200 over the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after buying an additional 228,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 394.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

BCYC traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.87. The stock had a trading volume of 306,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,477. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of -0.28. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

