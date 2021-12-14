The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will post sales of $5.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.54 billion. Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $18.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.54 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

In other news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after purchasing an additional 884,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,770,000 after buying an additional 580,099 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL stock traded down $3.58 on Tuesday, reaching $356.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,020. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $362.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.93 and its 200 day moving average is $326.00. The company has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

