SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SKIL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. 454,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SkillSoft has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SKIL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In related news, CFO Ryan H. Murray acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $187,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SkillSoft stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

