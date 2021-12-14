Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post $29.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the highest is $32.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $25.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $111.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $114.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $129.36 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $232.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGMO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ SGMO traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,556. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 104,722 shares of company stock valued at $895,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,252,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 615,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 562.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 525,952 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 422,964 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

