CorionX Hits Market Cap of $389,612.97 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $389,612.97 and $28,178.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CorionX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CorionX has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00037933 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00197419 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CorionX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,855,295 coins. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

