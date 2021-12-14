Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. MasTec posted sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $8.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.87. 626,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,136. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.20. MasTec has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in MasTec by 652.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,967 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MasTec by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,460,000 after buying an additional 3,030,445 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 582,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 684.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after buying an additional 524,090 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 268.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 513,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.