EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENQUF. Jefferies Financial Group raised EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

ENQUF remained flat at $$0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,100. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. EnQuest has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

