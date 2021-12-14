EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on EDRY. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised EuroDry from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

EDRY stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.39. 45,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.30. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.53). EuroDry had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that EuroDry will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDRY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in EuroDry by 12,695.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EuroDry by 5,191.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in EuroDry in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in EuroDry by 19.7% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EuroDry in the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. 42.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

