EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $244.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Truist raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.50.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.74. The company had a trading volume of 254,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,451. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $131.28 and a twelve month high of $219.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock worth $1,096,174. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after acquiring an additional 43,462 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 440.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

