First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

FA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.06.

Shares of NYSE FA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,429. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Advantage news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $656,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $645,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,579 shares of company stock worth $7,982,075 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $40,687,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,777,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,857,000 after purchasing an additional 27,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 359.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,735,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 6.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,722,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,821,000 after purchasing an additional 109,613 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

