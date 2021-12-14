American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,340,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,815. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.48. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 88.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 9.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 45.1% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 7.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

