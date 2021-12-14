$26.78 Million in Sales Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to report $26.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.64 million and the lowest is $19.31 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $16.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full-year sales of $71.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.18 million to $78.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $173.80 million, with estimates ranging from $144.21 million to $192.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NAT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. 2,606,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,027. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $321.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -5.00%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

