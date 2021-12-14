Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report sales of $165.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.97 million and the lowest is $158.70 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $66.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 149.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $518.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $504.80 million to $526.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $673.37 million, with estimates ranging from $583.10 million to $739.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $7.22. 1,088,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $69,836.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and have sold 8,435,645 shares worth $68,507,909. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,766,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,359 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,074 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,752,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 733,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

