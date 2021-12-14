Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,592.50 ($21.05).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.45) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.29) to GBX 1,315 ($17.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.77), for a total transaction of £120,174.60 ($158,814.06).

LON:HL traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,320 ($17.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,296.50 ($17.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,796 ($23.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,449.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

