Brokerages Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target at $17.38

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

HPE stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.57. 13,976,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,256,773. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,326 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

