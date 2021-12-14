Datarius Credit (DTRC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $476.00

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $25,778.98 and $476.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

Datarius Credit (DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

