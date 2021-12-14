PAID Network (PAID) Price Tops $0.65 on Exchanges

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 14th. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $54.11 million and $546,636.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00053967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,816.59 or 0.07938581 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,103.14 or 1.00055465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002618 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.