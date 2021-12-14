GoByte Price Reaches $0.0293 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 14th. GoByte has a total market cap of $281,013.15 and $10.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoByte has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1,945,839,325.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,356.75 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1,759,131,494.9% against the dollar and now trades at $899,755.72 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

