Financial Contrast: SM Energy (NYSE:SM) & Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. SM Energy pays out -0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SM Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Pioneer Natural Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

81.2% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of SM Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SM Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $1.13 billion 3.15 -$764.61 million ($4.82) -6.06 Pioneer Natural Resources $6.69 billion 6.48 -$200.00 million $5.54 32.04

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than SM Energy. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SM Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 1 2 6 0 2.56 Pioneer Natural Resources 0 5 14 2 2.86

SM Energy presently has a consensus price target of $32.78, indicating a potential upside of 12.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $210.79, indicating a potential upside of 18.74%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than SM Energy.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy -26.52% 5.19% 1.80% Pioneer Natural Resources 11.48% 11.98% 7.30%

Risk & Volatility

SM Energy has a beta of 5.78, suggesting that its stock price is 478% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats SM Energy on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

