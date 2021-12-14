Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Church & Dwight posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

CHD traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $97.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,749. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.21. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 842,527 shares of company stock worth $79,326,209. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,883 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $78,438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,686,000 after acquiring an additional 489,866 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

