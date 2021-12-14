Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Insider Sells $31,280.00 in Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) insider Fangqui Sun sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $31,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Fangqui Sun also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, Fangqui Sun sold 25,500 shares of Katapult stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $94,860.00.
NASDAQ KPLT traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. 2,929,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,925. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KPLT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Katapult by 227.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Katapult by 547.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth about $87,000.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Katapult in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Katapult Company Profile
Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.
Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?
Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.