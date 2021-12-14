Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Insider Sells $31,280.00 in Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) insider Fangqui Sun sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $31,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fangqui Sun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Fangqui Sun sold 25,500 shares of Katapult stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $94,860.00.

NASDAQ KPLT traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. 2,929,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,925. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KPLT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Katapult by 227.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Katapult by 547.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth about $87,000.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Katapult in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

