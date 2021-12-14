BTU Protocol Trading Down 2.1% This Week (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 14th. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $51.08 million and $7,470.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00038334 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00199058 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

