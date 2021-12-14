Honest Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,494.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last week, Honest has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Honest has a market cap of $1.76 million and $1,494.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00054238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.73 or 0.07923741 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,185.09 or 1.00113529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00076229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00052574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.