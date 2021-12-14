Sessia (KICKS) Market Cap Reaches $308,950.83

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. During the last week, Sessia has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Sessia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sessia has a market capitalization of $308,950.83 and $19,041.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sessia

Sessia is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

