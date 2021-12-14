Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Camping World reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist dropped their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Shares of CWH traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,032. Camping World has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.54%.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 171,439 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 111,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.