Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Camping World reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist dropped their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Shares of CWH traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,032. Camping World has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.54%.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 171,439 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 111,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

